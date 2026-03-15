Exclusive: Newcastle Utd join Man Utd and Bayern Munich in keeping tabs on Benfica starlet

Newcastle United have joined Manchester United and Bayern Munich in monitoring Benfica right-back Daniel Banjaqui ahead of the summer window.

The 17-year-old defender continues to attract serious European attention after a standout season across Portugal’s second tier and the UEFA Youth League.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle United scouts have now added Banjaqui to their watchlist as the club evaluates long-term options in the full-back position.

Banjaqui, who is under contract until 2027, is regarded as one of Benfica’s most promising academy graduates.

Talks over a new long-term deal have progressed, but growing interest from across Europe could complicate matters.

With Manchester United and Bayern already tracking his development, Newcastle’s entry into the race increases competition for the Portugal youth international.

A summer battle could be shaping up for one of Europe’s most exciting teenage right-backs.