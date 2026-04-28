Simeone confirms Arsenal, PSG and Barcelona interest in forward

Arsenal are among the clubs showing interest in Julian Alvarez, with the Atletico Madrid star now firmly on the radar ahead of the summer window.

The Argentina forward has been a huge success in Spain, and his quality is now putting Europe’s biggest sides on alert as talk around his future begins to build.

Speaking before Atletico’s Champions League clash, Diego Simeone confirmed that Arsenal are interested, but also revealed that Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are in the picture for the 26-year-old.

“I’m not inside Julian Alvarez’s head,” he said when asked about reports linking the Argentine forward with a move to Arsenal.

“I understand it’s normal that an extraordinary player like Julian Alvarez is wanted by Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona.

“It’s normal because he’s very good.”

The former Manchester City forward has been outstanding since his move to Madrid, delivering goals, energy and top-level quality in attack.

Arsenal’s admiration is no surprise, but landing him would be far from easy.