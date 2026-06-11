Atletico Madrid revive move for Newcastle United star

Atletico Madrid have revived their interest in Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade as Diego Simeone looks to reshape his attacking options this summer.

The Spanish giants are preparing for potential change up front, with Alexander Sorloth expected to leave and Julian Alvarez attracting attention from major European clubs.

Germany international and Newcastle United star Nick Woltemade. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to Fichajes.net, Atletico are again monitoring Woltemade’s situation at Newcastle.

The German forward has struggled for consistent minutes since his big-money move from Stuttgart and could become a serious option if he pushes for more regular football.

Newcastle paid around €75m for the 24-year-old and still have him under contract until 2031, meaning any deal would be expensive. Bayern Munich have also been credited with long-term interest.

Woltemade has publicly played down exit talk, but Atletico believe his profile could suit Simeone’s system if a summer opportunity opens.