Newcastle ready to offload star forward this summer

Newcastle United could be prepared to move on from Yoane Wissa just months after bringing him to St James’ Park in a big-money transfer.

The forward arrived with high expectations, but a difficult first season has left his future under real doubt as the club assess how to reshape the squad this summer.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle are expected to explore the possibility of selling Wissa despite the fact he only joined in a £55m deal last year.

The report suggests the club are now open to moving him on, even though the player himself would prefer to stay and fight for his place.

Wissa has struggled to make the impact many expected, with injuries and inconsistent form disrupting his progress.

That has left Newcastle facing a significant decision over one of their most expensive recent signings. If a buyer emerges, this could become one of the more surprising stories of the summer window.