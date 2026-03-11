Premier League clubs circle Millwall star

Millwall winger Femi Azeez is attracting serious Premier League attention after an impressive season in the Championship.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the division’s most exciting attacking threats, combining pace, direct dribbling and creativity in the final third.

According to TEAMtalk, scouts from Everton, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Leeds United and Sunderland have all watched Azeez in recent weeks as interest builds ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Crystal Palace are believed to be leading the chase at this stage, with the South London club particularly keen to add more attacking depth and width to their squad.

Azeez has been a standout performer for Millwall this season, contributing goals and assists while helping the club push towards promotion.

With top-flight clubs now monitoring his progress closely, the winger could be set for a major step up this summer if his strong form continues.