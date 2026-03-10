Man Utd and Newcastle battle for £26m Dortmund star

Manchester United and Newcastle United are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson this summer.

The Norway international has impressed in the Bundesliga with his energetic displays and attacking output from defence, making him an attractive option for Premier League clubs seeking reliable full-back options.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to Football Insider, both United and Newcastle have been closely monitoring the 28-year-old as they plan defensive reinforcements ahead of next season.

Ryerson has been one of Dortmund’s standout performers this campaign, contributing numerous assists while providing tactical flexibility across the back line.

The German club could be open to a sale as they look to balance finances following a disappointing European run.

Valued at around £26 million, Ryerson’s experience and consistency make him an appealing target for clubs aiming to strengthen their squads before the new campaign.