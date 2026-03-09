Harry Maguire transfer odds: Where will Harry Maguire play after the summer transfer window?

Harry Maguire’s summer future is being priced up early and the football transfer odds point to a familiar destination.

West Ham are favourites at 2.75 to sign the Manchester United centre-back after the window.

Maguire has rebuilt his standing at Old Trafford with big performances and strong availability, but his long-term role remains a talking point.

Maguire’s priority is regular minutes and a clear role, with Euro and England ambitions always in mind.

The chasing pack is interesting. Tottenham are 7.00 and Chelsea are 8.50. Aston Villa sit at 9.00, while Newcastle United are 11.00. A move to any Saudi club is 13.00.

For football transfer betting fans, the football transfer odds say West Ham lead, but late-window twists can flip everything fast.