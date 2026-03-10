Exclusive: Man Utd and Bayern Munich track Benfica defender

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are both monitoring Benfica right-back Daniel Banjaqui ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of Portugal’s most exciting young defenders, impressing in Liga Portugal 2 and the UEFA Youth League with his pace and attacking instincts from full-back.

Ontheminute.com understands that United have joined Bayern in keeping close tabs on his development as both clubs assess long-term options in the position.

Banjaqui is under contract until 2027, although Benfica are pushing to extend his deal with an improved release clause.

The teenager has already represented Portugal at youth level and was part of their recent international successes.

Bayern are actively seeking reinforcements at right-back, while United are continuing to track emerging European talent.

With interest building, Benfica face a key decision over one of their brightest academy prospects.