Stuttgart slap €40m price tag on Nottingham Forest target

Nottingham Forest could face a major financial hurdle if they want to sign Stuttgart defender Ramon Hendriks this summer.

The Dutch centre-back has been on Forest’s radar for months after impressing in the Bundesliga with a series of composed defensive displays.

According to Sky Germany, Stuttgart would only consider selling the versatile defender for a fee in the region of €40 million as interest in the 24-year-old continues to grow.

Hendriks, who can operate both at centre-back and left-back, has become an important figure in Stuttgart’s back line this season.

His consistent performances have also raised talk of a potential call-up to the Netherlands senior squad ahead of the upcoming international tournaments.

The German club rejected approaches during the winter window but could reconsider their stance in the summer if their valuation is met. Forest remain among the clubs monitoring the situation closely.