Stoke City agree deal for Millwall and Swansea City target

Stoke City have moved quickly to strengthen their wide options after agreeing a loan deal for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 23-year-old is set to head to the bet365 Stadium for the remainder of the season, with the agreement understood to include no option or obligation to buy.

According to Sky Sports News, Stoke won the race after strong competition earlier in the window.

Millwall were long admirers and explored a move in January, while Swansea City came close to landing the Palace attacker last month before talks broke down over personal terms.

Rak-Sakyi has also attracted attention from clubs abroad, but Stoke’s proposal has proven decisive.

The winger will be keen to kick on after previous near-moves, including a Deadline Day switch to Celtic last summer that failed to materialise.