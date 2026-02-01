Exclusive: Leeds United eye Borussia Dortmund starlet in surprise move

Leeds United are showing interest in Borussia Dortmund defender and midfielder Daniel Svensson as they continue to explore young talent with top-flight potential.

The Sweden international’s versatility and rapid development have caught the attention of senior scouts at Elland Road.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds United have added Svensson to their watchlist, tracking the 23-year-old’s progress in the Bundesliga.

The Swedish ace has established himself at Dortmund following a permanent move from FC Nordsjaelland, impressing with consistent performances both at left-back and in midfield. Svensson has also broken into the Sweden national team setup.

Dortmund value the Stockholm-born talent highly, with a contract running until 2029, but Leeds see his blend of athleticism, tactical awareness and adaptability as ideal for long-term recruitment plans.

Leeds United’s move underlines a wider trend of Premier League clubs identifying youthful continental prospects before they hit their peak. Svensson’s multi-positional ability makes him an enticing option for future transfer windows.