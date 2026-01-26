Premier League rivals circle Fulham star as contract talks stall

Harry Wilson has emerged as a major talking point ahead of the next transfer window, with several Premier League sides keeping a close eye on his situation at Fulham.

Contract discussions at Craven Cottage have slowed, and the Wales international is understood to be weighing up his options as uncertainty lingers over the club’s long-term plans.

According to CaughtOffside, Everton are currently viewed as the strongest admirers, while Brentford, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are also monitoring developments closely.

Wilson is said to be in no rush to commit his future while doubts remain over Marco Silva’s position, which has alerted rivals across the league.

Fulham remain keen to secure an extension, but with interest building and time ticking on, the 28-year-old winger could become one of the most intriguing attacking options on the market.