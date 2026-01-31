Exclusive: Leverkusen join Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart in tracking Sao Paulo teen star

Bayer Leverkusen are keeping tabs on on Sao Paulo left-back Nicolas Bosshardt, as interest in the Brazilian teenager continues to grow across Europe.

The Bundesliga club have joined the likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart in keeping tabs on the youngster.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leverkusen scouts have added the 18-year-old to their long-term shortlist after monitoring his recent progress at senior level.

The Bundesliga champions are understood to admire Bosshardt’s athletic profile, composure in possession and ability to operate high up the flank.

Sao Paulo recently moved to protect their asset by extending his contract until 2029 and significantly increasing his release clause, underlining how highly they rate the academy graduate.

While no immediate move is expected following that renewal, multiple clubs are positioning themselves early.

With Villa, Forest, Stuttgart and now Leverkusen all watching closely, Bosshardt’s name is quickly emerging as one to track ahead of future transfer windows.