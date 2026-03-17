Le Bris fires warning ahead of Tyne-Wear showdown

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has delivered a confident message ahead of a huge Tyne-Wear derby clash with Newcastle United this weekend.

Despite a dip in form, including recent defeats and a shock cup exit, the Black Cats manager insists his squad remains mentally strong.

Le Bris believes performances have not reflected results and expects a sharp response at St James’ Park.

The French coach remains fully convinced his side can rise to the occasion and complete a derby double after their earlier win this season.

“I think we have ups and downs emotionally, which is normal,” said Le Bris, according to the Northern Echo. “When we lose, we are not happy. That’s clear. But week by week, you can change the dynamic quickly.

“It was the case at Leeds. I think the lads deserve huge credit for that win. And to reach 40 points at that stage of the season, early March, it’s impressive.

“After that, two defeats in a row – yeah, we’re not happy. But we want to work hard, we want to get better and we want to react. And I think sometimes the result is not the result expected. It could have been the opposite (in the Brighton game), to be fair, but it wasn’t the case.

“So, keep going and we have an important game in one week. And we want to be the strongest version of Sunderland as soon as possible.”

Sunderland have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, but Le Bris views this as part of the learning curve following their return to the Premier League.

“We are learning,” said Le Bris. “I repeat, this is our first season in the Premier League. Probably not many people expected our situation right now.

“We are disappointed after our defeat [at the weekend], that’s fair. But we are in a really good place. The players are doing well. Ups and downs, but the mentality is good.

“Sometimes they don’t always produce their very best, but I think mainly it has been really positive. And for the future, the last part of the season will help us as well.”