Edu future at Forest in serious doubt

Edu Gaspar is facing an uncertain future at Nottingham Forest as pressure builds behind the scenes at the City Ground.

The Brazilian’s influence has reportedly declined during the season, with growing doubts over his long-term role at the club.

According to Sky Sports News, Edu has continued his duties despite being absent from recent Premier League matches, while internal restructuring has seen other figures take greater control of football operations.

Forest invested heavily under Edu’s guidance, but several signings have struggled to make a consistent impact. With the club hovering near the relegation zone, focus has shifted firmly onto survival and planning for next season.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis has also stepped back from direct control due to UEFA regulations, adding further uncertainty to the club’s hierarchy.