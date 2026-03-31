Nottingham Forest star Anderson comments on Man Utd transfer talk

Elliot Anderson is keeping his focus firmly on the World Cup despite growing talk of a blockbuster summer move to Manchester United.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder has enhanced his reputation over the last two seasons, and his strong form is now placing him at the centre of fresh transfer speculation ahead of the next window.

Anderson is refusing to be distracted by the mounting interest as he concentrates on securing his place in England’s World Cup plans. That ambition is said to be driving his mindset as the summer approaches.

The 23-year-old has become one of Forest’s standout performers and is now being mentioned as a player who could command a major fee. But for now, Anderson’s priority is not the rumours. His attention is on maintaining his level, impressing for club and country, and making sure he is on that plane.

“Obviously we’ve got the World Cup this summer so all my eyes are on that,” he said. “Playing for England, I’ve got the badge on now so that’s all I’m thinking about at the moment.

“I want it that way (to be guaranteed a start). But I’ve got a season left with Forest.

“I’ve got plenty of games and there’s plenty of time until then. I’ve got to keep my standards high and make sure that happens.”