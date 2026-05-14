West Ham star keen on Man Utd move – but United face competition from Man City, Newcastle, Villa and Chelsea

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Mateus Fernandes after making contact with the midfielder’s camp, and the West Ham star is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has impressed despite a difficult season for the Hammers, and his rising stock is now making him one of the most watched young midfielders ahead of the summer window.

According to TEAMtalk, United have already spoken with Fernandes’ representatives as they explore a possible deal, but they are far from alone in the race.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have made contact, while Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea are all monitoring the situation closely.

Fernandes is viewed as a player with the energy, technical quality and maturity to thrive at a higher level.

West Ham are still in a strong contractual position, but growing elite interest means this could become a major transfer story quickly.