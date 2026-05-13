Man Utd weigh shock move for Real Madrid outcast

Manchester United are reportedly considering an ambitious summer move for Federico Valverde, with the Real Madrid midfielder emerging as a surprise name on the club’s radar.

United are expected to strengthen in the middle of the pitch, and Valverde’s energy, quality and top-level experience would make him a headline option if an opening appears in the market.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to the Daily Star, United are weighing up whether to test the situation around the Uruguay international after his standing in Madrid was thrown into doubt.

Valverde has recently been involved in a high-profile training-ground incident with Aurélien Tchouaméni, with Real Madrid opening disciplinary proceedings and later fining both players.

Any deal would still be extremely difficult. Valverde remains under contract at Real until 2029, which means United would likely face a huge fee if they decide to press ahead.