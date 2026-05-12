Leeds United step up interest in Burnley forward after scouting checks

Leeds United are weighing up a summer move for Zian Flemming as they continue searching for more attacking quality ahead of next season.

The Burnley forward has caught attention with his performances despite a difficult campaign for his club, and Leeds are now understood to be looking closely at whether a deal could be struck in the coming months.

According to Football Insider, Leeds scouts have tracked Flemming during the season and have been impressed by what they have seen.

Burnley’s relegation has only increased the belief that the 27-year-old could become an achievable target if Leeds decide to push ahead with their interest.

Flemming has shown he can offer goals, movement and versatility in the final third, which makes him an appealing option for Daniel Farke’s squad planning.

He may not be the only striker on Leeds’ list, but his name is clearly in the mix as their summer strategy takes shape.