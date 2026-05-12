Ipswich, Southampton and Sheffield Utd tracking Huddersfield winger

Cameron Ashia is attracting growing attention ahead of the summer window, with Ipswich Town, Sheffield United and Southampton all emerging as admirers of the Huddersfield Town youngster.

The 19-year-old winger has begun to make a name for himself after stepping into senior football, and his rapid progress is now placing him firmly on the radar of clubs planning for the future.

According to the Daily Mail, the trio are among a wider group of clubs keeping tabs on Ashia as his profile continues to rise.

Interest is also said to be building from elsewhere in Britain and Germany, underlining how quickly the teenager is becoming a sought-after young talent.

Huddersfield have already moved to strengthen their position by triggering an extension in his contract, but that may not stop offers arriving.

With pace, promise and room to develop, Ashia is becoming one of the more intriguing young names to watch this summer.