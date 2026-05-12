Liverpool, Newcastle and Everton target West Ham star – even if the Hammers avoid relegation

Jarrod Bowen could be at the centre of a major summer battle, with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Everton all showing interest in the West Ham forward.

Even if the Hammers avoid relegation, there is growing belief that the England international may still become one of the standout names to watch when the market opens.

England international and West Ham star Jarrod Bowen. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to the Daily Mail, all three Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Bowen as uncertainty builds around West Ham’s summer plans.

Liverpool are said to admire him as they look at attacking options, while Newcastle and Everton are also firmly in the picture.

Bowen remains one of West Ham’s most important players and has delivered consistently over several seasons.

His leadership, goals and big-match pedigree make him an obvious target for ambitious clubs. West Ham may yet hold firm, but the level of interest suggests this story could gather serious pace in the weeks ahead.