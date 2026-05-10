Newcastle United next manager odds: Newcastle United manager shake-up? These are the favourites – should Howe leave

Andoni Iraola is the early favourite to become Newcastle United’s next permanent manager if Eddie Howe departs this summer, priced at 3.00 in the latest football odds markets.

Jose Mourinho is next at 4.00, with bookmakers sensing the club could pivot to a proven trophy-winner if the pressure rises.

The speculation comes after a season that has not matched Newcastle’s targets, with expectations still set around European football and a clearer identity under the Saudi-backed project.

Recent reports, however, suggest the club’s hierarchy have leaned towards keeping Howe unless results dip again, meaning this market is as much about contingency planning as an active search.

Still, the shortlist is taking shape. Oliver Glasner 7.00 and Roberto Mancini 9.00 offer Champions League pedigree. Marco Silva 11.00 is admired for structure and recruitment fit. Xavi Hernandez 13.00 would be a statement appointment.

Further back are Kieran McKenna 17.00, with Gareth Southgate 21.00 and Frank Lampard 21.00.

For football betting fans, these football odds say Iraola is the name to watch, but Howe’s situation will decide if the race becomes real.