Lampard in ‘advanced talks’ over new Coventry deal

Coventry City are ready to make one of their biggest moves of the summer by tying Frank Lampard down to a new long-term contract.

According to The Telegraph, talks between the club and Lampard are now at an advanced stage, with an agreement expected to be reached soon.

The timing is significant. Coventry are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2001 and want stability before a huge step up in level.

Lampard has changed the mood around the club since arriving in November 2024. His side stormed to the Championship title with 95 points, turning Coventry from promotion contenders into one of last season’s biggest success stories.

Owner Doug King is now working with Lampard on a transfer plan designed to give Coventry a fighting chance.

Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth remains high on the agenda after his impressive loan spell, although a £20million package has already been rejected.

Coventry begin their Premier League return away to champions Arsenal on August 21.