Exclusive: Newcastle join Brentford and Brighton in keeping tabs on Porto wonderkid

Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Oskar Pietuszewski, adding another Premier League name to the growing list of clubs tracking the Porto striker.

Brentford and Brighton have already been linked with the teenage forward, but Newcastle’s emergence in the picture would only increase the attention around one of Portugal’s most exciting young attacking talents.

Ontheminute.com understands that Pietuszewski’s development is being followed closely by several English clubs as they look for long-term solutions in attack.

Newcastle’s interest adds fresh intrigue to the race, especially with the Magpies expected to remain active in the market for young talent with high potential.

The 17-year-old is highly regarded for his movement, finishing and composure in front of goal.

Porto still hold a strong position over his future, but with Premier League interest continuing to grow, Pietuszewski is becoming a name to watch even more closely.