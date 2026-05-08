Exclusive: Chelsea join Barcelona and Man Utd in race for Ecuadorian talent

Chelsea have joined Barcelona and Manchester United in the race for Ecuadorian talent Juan Riquelme Angulo, with the teenage forward now attracting growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 18-year-old has quickly emerged as one of South America’s most exciting young attacking prospects, and his rise is now turning heads far beyond Ecuador.

Ontheminute.com understands that Chelsea are now firmly in the picture alongside Barcelona and Manchester United as they track Angulo’s progress at Independiente del Valle.

The striker is admired for his size, movement and ability to attack space, giving him a profile that has made elite clubs sit up and take notice.

Barcelona are already seen as strong contenders, while United have also been heavily linked. Chelsea’s arrival, however, adds another major twist to the story.

With interest building fast, Angulo is becoming a name to watch very closely this summer.