Newcastle lead race for Chelsea star

Newcastle United are emerging as the frontrunners to sign Liam Delap, with the Magpies now in a strong position as they look to add a new striker this summer.

Eddie Howe wants more reliability in attack, and Delap’s profile is understood to fit what the club are searching for ahead of an important window.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs for GiveMeSport, Newcastle are the club showing the strongest interest in the Chelsea forward at this stage.

While Delap is believed to want to fight for his place, his future remains open enough for rivals to sense an opportunity if Chelsea decide to reshape their options in the final third.

Newcastle’s need for a new number nine has become increasingly clear after a difficult campaign in front of goal.

Delap’s physical style, energy and long-term upside make him an appealing target. As things stand, the Magpies appear to be leading the chase.