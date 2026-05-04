Newcastle join Aston Villa in race for Liverpool star

Newcastle United have joined Aston Villa in showing interest in Curtis Jones, but the Liverpool midfielder is also attracting growing attention from Italy ahead of the summer window.

The 23-year-old faces an uncertain future at Anfield, and with competition in Liverpool’s midfield expected to increase, his situation is becoming one to watch closely.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are now keeping tabs on Jones after Aston Villa had already made enquiries about his availability.

The Magpies are assessing midfield options ahead of a potentially busy summer, while Jones is seen as a player who could fit their long-term plans.

Inter Milan remain firmly in the picture too, and interest from Serie A is said to be gathering pace.

A fresh challenge abroad could appeal if Jones leaves England, which adds another layer to the story. Liverpool now face a key decision as rival interest in their academy graduate continues to build.