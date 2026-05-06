Sunderland confident key player will stay as Spurs transfer interest grows

Sunderland are confident Robin Roefs will remain at the club this summer, despite Tottenham Hotspur adding the goalkeeper to their shortlist ahead of next season.

The Black Cats are aware of growing interest in their first-choice stopper, but they believe the project on Wearside still gives them a strong chance of keeping hold of one of their key players.

According to Football Insider, Spurs have identified Roefs as a potential option as they assess their goalkeeping plans for the summer.

However, Sunderland are determined to resist and feel their progress under Regis Le Bris can persuade the 23-year-old that staying put is the right move for his development.

Tottenham’s admiration underlines how highly Roefs is rated, but a deal is not expected to be straightforward.

Sunderland see him as an important part of their future, and that stance could make this a difficult chase for Spurs if interest steps up.