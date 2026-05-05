Feyenoord ready to cash in on Leeds United target

Leeds United have made Ayase Ueda a key target for the summer transfer window, with the Feyenoord striker now firmly on their radar after a superb season in front of goal.

The Whites are eager to add more firepower for next season, and Ueda’s sharp finishing and impressive numbers have made him one of the most attractive options available.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are pushing hard in the search for a new striker and see Ueda as a major option, while Feyenoord are prepared to listen if a significant offer arrives.

That could hand Daniel Farke’s side a real chance to test the Dutch club’s resolve in the coming months.

Ueda has enjoyed a prolific campaign in the Eredivisie and is attracting wider attention because of it.

Feyenoord do not want to lose him easily, but Leeds now know a deal is possible if they are ready to meet the price.