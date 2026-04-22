Leeds United close in on Czech defender who is ‘keen on move’

Leeds United are growing increasingly confident of landing Ladislav Krejci, with the defender now emerging as a leading candidate to become their first signing of the summer.

The Czech international is currently on loan at Wolves from Girona, and his situation is attracting attention as Leeds step up plans to strengthen at the back ahead of next season.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds have held positive talks over a possible deal and believe Krejci would be open to a move to Elland Road.

Wolves’ own official material states that his season-long loan from Girona includes clauses that would make the move permanent until 2030 if triggered.

There have also been reports there is also a relegation-related route that could leave him available this summer. Leeds now see him as a strong tactical fit, and optimism is growing that a deal can be struck.