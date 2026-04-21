Arsenal join Man City, Spurs and Newcastle in race for Bayer Leverkusen star

Arsenal have entered the battle for Ibrahim Maza, with the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker now attracting growing attention from some of England’s biggest clubs ahead of the summer window.

The talented 20-year-old is regarded as one of the more exciting creative midfielders on the market, and his situation is quickly becoming one to watch.

According to FussballDaten, Arsenal are now showing interest in Maza alongside Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

That adds another heavyweight to a race already packed with Premier League competition as clubs assess ways to strengthen their attacking midfield options.

Maza has built a reputation for his technique, intelligence and ability to influence games in advanced areas. His versatility also makes him an appealing option for top sides looking for extra creativity.

With his stock continuing to rise and demand growing, the Leverkusen star could soon find himself at the centre of a major summer transfer battle.