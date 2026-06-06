Harry Wilson transfer odds: Aston Villa surge ahead in shock Harry Wilson transfer odds twist

Harry Wilson’s Fulham future is in major doubt, and the latest football transfer odds now make Aston Villa the clear favourites to sign the Wales international this summer.

Villa are priced at 2.75, a major shift from February, when Everton led the market at 3.50 and Villa were back at 5.00.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

That swing makes this one of the more interesting football transfer betting stories of the window.

Wilson is out of contract at Fulham this summer, and reports have claimed the club have tried to keep him with improved terms.

However, the 29-year-old is said to be ready for a new challenge after a strong campaign.

Everton are now second favourites at 4.50, with Tottenham at 7.00 and Fulham drifting to 8.00. Liverpool are 10.00, Newcastle United 11.00, while Benfica and Bournemouth are both 15.00.

Villa’s rise feels significant, especially with Champions League football potentially on offer.

For all confirmed moves, rumours and market updates, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 page throughout the summer window.