Exclusive: Stoke join race for Brighton winger as Championship interest builds

Stoke City are considering a loan move for Tommy Watson, with the Brighton winger continuing to attract growing attention from the Championship ahead of the summer window.

Birmingham City and Preston North End have already been linked with the 20-year-old, and Stoke’s emergence in the picture adds another club to an increasingly competitive race for his signature.

Watson is available for loan this summer as Brighton weigh up the next step in his development.

Despite a frustrating spell away from the Seagulls, the winger is still regarded as a player with pace, directness and clear long-term potential, making him an appealing option for clubs looking to strengthen out wide.

Ontheminute.com understands that Stoke are now believed to be among those assessing whether they can offer Watson the right platform for regular football.

With interest growing across the Championship, his next move is becoming one to watch closely.