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Home England Ipswich plot shock £5m reunion as Leeds join race

Ipswich plot shock £5m reunion as Leeds join race

Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich Town.
Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich Town. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ipswich Town could be set for an emotional transfer reunion as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys have held talks with Newcastle United over a possible deal for Nick Pope, with the experienced goalkeeper’s future on Tyneside now uncertain.

According to The Shields Gazette, Ipswich are exploring a move for Pope, but Leeds United are also interested.

Newcastle are believed to want around £5m, having already lined up Reims talent Ewen Jaouen as part of their own goalkeeping reshuffle.

Pope has strong Ipswich links, having been a former season-ticket holder and academy player. That connection could help Kieran McKenna’s side, who want more top-flight experience between the posts.

Leeds’ interest may complicate matters, but Pope’s Premier League pedigree makes him a major target.

Keep track of every major move in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 hub.

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