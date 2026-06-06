Manchester United set for huge £41m summer boost as Saudi giants launch Greenwood bid

Manchester United could be handed a major summer transfer boost without selling a single player.

Al Hilal are reportedly ready to launch a huge €120m bid for Mason Greenwood, a fee worth around £102m, and United’s sell-on clause could make it a massive Old Trafford payday.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Saudi Pro League giants are prepared to rival Atletico Madrid for the Marseille forward.

United are understood to hold a 40 per cent sell-on clause, meaning a deal at that level could earn them around £41m.

That would be a significant lift for Manchester United’s transfer budget as they look to reshape their squad this summer.

Greenwood left United permanently after rebuilding his career away from England, and his form in France has now attracted major interest.

Marseille must decide whether to cash in on a potentially record-breaking offer or keep one of their most influential attackers

For United, the situation could deliver an unexpected financial boost at the perfect time.