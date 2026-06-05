Nottingham Forest and Newcastle open talks for wonderkid after Brentford walk away from deal

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United could be set for a transfer battle after Brentford pulled out of the race for Cologne forward Said El Mala.

The 19-year-old is emerging as one of Germany’s most exciting young attackers, and Premier League interest is now growing fast.

Cologne winger Said El Mala. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to TEAMtalk, Forest and Newcastle have both made contact over a potential summer move.

Brentford had worked on a deal, but stepped away after talks became complicated by extra demands around the player’s older brother, Malek El Mala.

Said remains the standout prospect, having impressed for Cologne, Germany’s youth sides and the senior set-up. However, his family are understood to want any move to include serious consideration for Malek too.

Forest and Newcastle are now exploring possible solutions. Cologne have also offered Said a new deal, making the next few weeks crucial.

Follow every major twist in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 tracker.