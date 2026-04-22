Man Utd hold talks over move for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester United are preparing to make their move for Palmeiras prodigy Eduardo Conceicao, with the teenage attacker now emerging as one of the most exciting young names on the South American market.

The Old Trafford club are pushing to position themselves strongly, but they may need to move quickly as rival interest continues to grow around the highly rated 16-year-old.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, United are planning to send a bid for Conceicao as they look to win the race for his signature.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United are also credited with interest, adding further competition for a player already viewed as one of Brazil’s standout prospects.

Conceicao is admired for his flair, versatility and attacking quality, with the ability to operate both out wide and in more central areas.

Palmeiras are in no rush to sell, however, meaning United could face a tough battle if they want to move into pole position.