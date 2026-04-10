Spurs, Aston Villa, Everton, Leeds and Fulham keeping tabs on Southampton star

Leo Scienza is emerging as one of the hottest names to watch ahead of the summer window, with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Everton, Leeds United and Fulham all showing interest in the Southampton attacker.

The Brazilian has grown into a key figure at St Mary’s, and his rise is now turning heads among clubs searching for extra quality in the final third.

According to ESPN Brazil, the 26-year-old is attracting attention from both England and abroad after an impressive campaign on the south coast.

Scouts are said to have followed him closely as his influence continues to grow at a crucial stage of the season.

Scienza has made a big impact with his creativity, direct running and ability to affect games from wide or central areas.

Southampton still have him under contract until 2029, but growing demand could make him one of the club’s biggest summer stories.