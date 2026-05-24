Exclusive: Brentford join race for Danish centre-back as Premier League interest grows

Brentford are keeping tabs on Thomas Kristensen, with the Udinese defender continuing to attract growing attention from the Premier League ahead of the summer window.

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa have already been linked with the Danish centre-back, and Brentford’s emergence in the picture adds another twist to an increasingly busy transfer story.

Ontheminute.com understands that Kristensen’s development in Serie A has put several English clubs on alert as they look for defenders with strength, composure and room to keep improving.

Brentford are now believed to be among the sides monitoring the 24-year-old, whose profile fits the kind of smart, athletic recruitment they are known for.

Udinese remain aware of the rising interest and are unlikely to make any deal easy. Even so, with more Premier League clubs circling, Kristensen is rapidly becoming one of the more interesting defensive names to follow this summer.