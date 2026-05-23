Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham and Crystal Palace are all scouting Bayern Munich youngster

Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham and Crystal Palace are all reportedly tracking Bayern Munich youngster Arijon Ibrahimovic ahead of a possible summer move.

TEAMtalk reports that the 20-year-old has been extensively scouted after an eye-catching loan spell at Heidenheim.

The German club were relegated from the Bundesliga, but Ibrahimovic’s stock still rose after a campaign full of promise.

The versatile midfielder produced two goals and four assists while playing in several attacking roles. His technical quality, calmness on the ball and tactical flexibility are said to have impressed Premier League recruitment teams.

Bayern still believe Ibrahimovic has a big future in Munich. However, the fierce competition for places means another loan has not been ruled out.

Villa want more creativity for Unai Emery’s squad, while Brighton, Brentford, Fulham and Palace all see long-term upside.

For now, Bayern are relaxed. But English interest is growing fast.