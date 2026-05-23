Exclusive: Birmingham join Preston and Sheffield United in race for Man Utd winger

Birmingham City are also keeping tabs on Ethan Ennis, with the Manchester United youngster continuing to attract growing interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United and Preston North End have already been linked with the winger, and Birmingham’s emergence in the picture adds another club to the expanding chase for one of United’s more intriguing young attacking prospects.

Ontheminute.com understands that Ennis’ strong loan spell has made him a player of interest for several Championship sides looking to add energy, creativity and versatility out wide.

Birmingham are now believed to be among the clubs monitoring his situation as they weigh up possible summer moves.

The 21-year-old has enhanced his reputation with his productivity, work rate and adaptability in different roles.

With Manchester United still expected to discuss his long-term future internally, Ennis is quickly becoming a name to watch across the EFL market.