Man Utd confirm Carrick era as permanent appointment is made

Manchester United have ended the uncertainty over Michael Carrick’s future by confirming him as their permanent head coach on a two-year contract.

The former midfielder stepped in during a difficult period and has now been rewarded after guiding the club back into the Champions League and restoring momentum at Old Trafford.

Old Trafford, Manchester United. Photo by Shutterstock.

Carrick had already agreed to take the role full time before the official announcement arrived, with the club moving to secure continuity after a strong finish to the campaign.

Carrick told Manchester United’s official website of the deal: “From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United.

“Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.”

His run in charge brought 11 wins from 16 matches and helped lift United from seventh to third in the Premier League standings.

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United director of football, said: “Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

United have clearly decided that Carrick is the man to lead the next phase. After an impressive short spell in charge, he now has the chance to turn a promising rescue job into something much bigger.