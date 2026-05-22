Newcastle United line up Lille ace as Gordon succession plan starts to emerge

Newcastle United are already mapping out life after Anthony Gordon, and Lille attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo has moved into focus as part of that process.

The Magpies are exploring multiple wide options ahead of the summer window, but the Belgian is understood to be one of the names generating real internal excitement as the club prepares for possible changes in attack.

Newcastle United. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle have made enquiries over Fernandez-Pardo and see him as one of four serious candidates if Gordon leaves St James’ Park.

The 21-year-old has enhanced his reputation in France with a lively, productive campaign and is admired for his pace, flexibility and willingness to attack defenders directly.

His ability to operate across the front line gives Eddie Howe’s side valuable tactical scope, but it is his natural threat from the left that stands out most.

With Gordon’s future under increasing scrutiny, Newcastle’s planning is clearly already underway.