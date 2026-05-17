Exclusive: Man Utd join Premier League chase for Porto talent

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Oskar Pietuszewski, with the Porto striker continuing to attract growing interest from the Premier League.

Brentford, Brighton and Newcastle United have already been linked with the teenage forward, and United’s emergence in the picture would only add more weight to a race that is starting to gather real momentum.

Ontheminute.com understands that Pietuszewski’s progress is being watched closely by several English clubs as they assess long-term attacking targets.

Manchester United are now believed to be among the sides monitoring the 17-year-old, who has earned attention with his sharp movement, calm finishing and high ceiling.

Porto are still in a strong position and are under no pressure to let one of their brightest young players leave.

But with interest now building from multiple Premier League clubs, Pietuszewski is quickly becoming one of the more intriguing young striker names to follow.