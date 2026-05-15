Newcastle Utd boss open door for Gordon exit as Bayern Munich open talks

Anthony Gordon’s future at Newcastle United is looking increasingly uncertain after Eddie Howe admitted there is already some focus on what comes next.

The England winger has missed the club’s last four matches, and growing speculation now surrounds whether he could be heading towards a summer departure from St James’ Park.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Reports have suggested that Bayern Munich have already opened talks over a possible move for Gordon, while Newcastle are prepared to listen if serious offers arrive.

Howe has now added fresh intrigue by acknowledging that part of his current thinking is already geared towards next season, a comment that will only increase the noise around the 25-year-old.

When asked if he has avoided using Gordon in recent matches, as he is now looking at the future, head coach Howe said on Friday: “When you get to this stage of the season, part of what we will be doing we’ll be looking to next year, naturally, so yes.

“Anthony’s just come back from injury. I think the team has played well in his absence and with a partial view to the future, yes.”

Asked about an update about a potential switch to Bayern Munich for Gordon, Howe added: “No, nothing, no updates from me. These are discussions that potentially might be happening, but not with me.”

Gordon remains one of Newcastle’s most important attacking players and has delivered strongly this season.

But with Bayern circling and long-term planning underway, this is beginning to feel like one of the biggest decisions Newcastle may face in the coming weeks.