Brighton and Newcastle join race for Werder Bremen talent

Mio Backhaus is emerging as one of the most talked-about young goalkeepers ahead of the summer window, with Brighton and Newcastle United both among the clubs showing strong interest in the Werder Bremen talent.

The 21-year-old has impressed with his calm distribution, sharp reflexes and growing authority, and his rise is now putting him firmly on the radar across Europe.

According to TEAMtalk, both Premier League sides are serious about Backhaus as they assess options for the future in goal.

The report adds that interest is also building from Germany and Italy, underlining just how quickly the Bremen keeper’s reputation is spreading beyond the Bundesliga.

Werder remain in a solid position because Backhaus is still under contract for the long term, but a major offer could test their resolve.

With his stock rising and attention intensifying, this is becoming one of the more intriguing goalkeeper stories of the summer market.