Exclusive: Aston Villa join race for Ecuadorian talent as interest keeps growing

Aston Villa are showing interest in Juan Riquelme Angulo, adding another Premier League name to the growing list of clubs tracking the Ecuadorian striker.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona have already been linked with the Independiente del Valle talent, and Villa’s emergence in the picture only adds further momentum to a race that is starting to gather real pace.

Ontheminute.com understands that Angulo’s rapid rise has put several clubs on alert as they search for elite young attacking talent with long-term upside.

Aston Villa are now believed to be among the sides keeping tabs on the 18-year-old, whose blend of size, movement and direct running has made him one of the more intriguing young forwards on the South American market.

With competition building from both England and Spain, Angulo’s future is quickly shaping into a transfer story to follow closely.