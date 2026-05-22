Exclusive: Leeds join Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham and Ipswich in keeping tabs on Senegalese centre-back

Leeds United are keeping tabs on Moustapha Mbow, adding another English club to the growing list of sides tracking the Paris FC centre-back ahead of the summer window.

Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham and Ipswich Town have already been linked with the defender, and Leeds’ emergence in the picture adds further momentum to a transfer story that is starting to gather pace.

There has already reported strong interest from England in the 26-year-old, and Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds are now believed to be among the clubs monitoring his situation closely.

Mbow’s physical presence, aerial strength and defensive consistency have made him an appealing option for sides looking to strengthen at the back.

Paris FC still hold a solid position over his future, but growing attention from across English football means his name is becoming harder to ignore as the market approaches.