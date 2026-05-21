Man Utd step up move for Southampton star as play-off setback changes picture

Manchester United could step up their move for Shea Charles this summer after Southampton’s Championship play-off dream came to an abrupt end.

The midfielder has become one of the Saints’ most important players, but fresh uncertainty around the club’s immediate future may now leave them vulnerable to growing interest from higher up the ladder.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United could now accelerate their pursuit of Charles in the coming weeks as they look to take advantage of Southampton’s difficult situation.

The 22-year-old has impressed with his composure, energy and all-round quality in midfield, making him an increasingly attractive option for clubs planning ahead.

Southampton will not want to lose such a key figure, especially with another season outside the top flight now looming.

But Charles has continued to enhance his reputation, and the prospect of a Premier League return may prove difficult to ignore if serious offers start to arrive.