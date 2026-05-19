Spurs, Everton and Aston Villa target Southampton star

Leo Scienza is attracting serious Premier League attention ahead of the summer window, with Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Aston Villa all keen on the Southampton winger.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the Saints’ standout attacking players, and his strong season is now placing him firmly on the radar of clubs looking for more quality and unpredictability in the final third.

According to Sky Sports Germany, the trio are all monitoring Scienza as Southampton prepare for a defining summer.

The report suggests his value could rise to around £25.3m, with interest also building from Italy and Brazil as his reputation continues to grow beyond the Championship.

Scienza has adapted quickly to English football and has become a major threat with his direct running, creativity and eye for goal.

Southampton still hold a strong position contractually, but if top-flight interest intensifies, keeping hold of him could become increasingly difficult.